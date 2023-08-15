HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Concept vehicle makes global debut

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its Global Pik Up concept based on Scorpio-N at its ‘Futurescape’ event in Cape Town, South Africa. The concept is based on a new ladder frame platform, which is based on three pillars - toughness, versatility, and capability. It has been designed in a way that it is suitable for a wide range of applications such as professional purposes or recreational activities.

Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off a new pickup concept vehicle, based on its flagship Scorpio-N SUV.
Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off a new pickup concept vehicle, based on its flagship Scorpio-N SUV.

The Pik Up concept has been built to withstand extreme conditions while the interior offers ample space and comfort. It was designed from the insights gained by Mahindra's R&D teams and engineers' thorough research, shaping the vehicle's design to meet customer preferences.

Based on a platform that supports various lifestyle needs, the Global Pik Up concept comes equipped with drive modes, an immersive audio experience, semi-automatic parking, a sunroof, and more. It gets a substantial cargo bed and strong towing capacity, which makes it fit for diverse tasks such as transporting a boat to the lake or moving a horse trailer.

The concept truck has been built with safety at its core. The OEM aims to achieve global safety standards with the truck, including scoring a five-star safety rating. The Pik Up concept will come equipped safety features such as Level-2 ADAS, trailer sway mitigation, all-around airbag protection, drowsy driver detection, and 5G connectivity, among others.

On the inside, the vehicle gets an infotainment system and immersive audio for entertainment of passengers. Further, an intelligent 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system augments the Pik Up's capabilities, making it suitable for various environments.

With the introduction of the Pik Up concept, Mahindra aims to enter the global lifestyle pickup market. The Global Pik Up and a range of new products will initially be launched in existing markets, including South Africa, ANZ, Africa MENA & SCA. Subsequently, it will be introduced in the ASEAN markets.

