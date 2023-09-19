Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV300 prices hiked again

Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of its SUVs for the third time this year
The Scorpio-N has received the biggest price hike of up to ₹66,000
The price of the SUV now starts from ₹13.26 lakh and goes up to ₹24.53 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra Thar SUV has received the next big hike of up to ₹44,000
The iconic off-road SUV will now cost between ₹14.03 lakh and 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom)
XUV700, the flagship SUV from Mahindra, has also recieved price hike of up to ₹39,000
Mahindra XUV700 now comes at a starting price of ₹14.03 lakh and costs ₹26.57 lakh for top-end variant
XUV300, Mahindra's smallest SUV has also seen a price hike of up to ₹31,000
The sub-compact SUV now costs between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹14.60 lakh (ex-showroom)