Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV300 prices hiked again

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 19, 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of its SUVs for the third time this year

The Scorpio-N has received the biggest price hike of up to 66,000

The price of the SUV now starts from 13.26 lakh and goes up to 24.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar SUV has received the next big hike of up to 44,000

 Check product page

The iconic off-road SUV will now cost between 14.03 lakh and 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom)

XUV700, the flagship SUV from Mahindra, has also recieved price hike of up to 39,000

Mahindra XUV700 now comes at a starting price of 14.03 lakh and costs 26.57 lakh for top-end variant

XUV300, Mahindra's smallest SUV has also seen a price hike of up to 31,000

The sub-compact SUV now costs between 7.99 lakh and 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
Also check out what the Thar electric Concept SUV is all about
Click Here