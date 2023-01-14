Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Hiked By Up To 1 Lakh. Check New Price List

Mahindra Scorpio-N prices hiked by up to 1 lakh. Check new price list

Within six months of its launch, Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of its flagship Scorpio-N SUV steeply by up to 1 lakh, depending on variants. The price comes amid a list of major carmakers increasing prices this month due to rising input costs and other factors. Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which is the new generation version of the older Scorpio, was launched at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) on June 27 last year. The starting price has gone up by 75 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Mahindra Scorpio-N prices have been hiked by up to ₹1 lakh within six months of its launch.

Almost all the variants of the Scorpio-N model has received price hikes, starting from 15,000 and going beyond 1 lakh. The biggest hike has been on the Z8 4WD variant with seven seats and manual transmission. This variant, which earlier came at a price of 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), has gone up by 1.01 lakh now and will cost 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant Z8 L 4WD with seven seats and automatic transmission has received the least hike and will top out at 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The hike in Scorpio-N base variants, both in petrol and diesel, has been the highest. The hikes in these variant range between 65,000 and 75,000. The top-end variants have received less hikes.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Here is a look at the new price list of the Mahindra Scorpio-N:

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel AT
Z2 12.74 lakh- 13.24 lakh-
Z4 14.24 lakh 16.20 lakh 14.74 lakh 16.70 lakh
Z6-- 15.64 lakh 17.60 lakh
Z8 17.64 lakh 19.60 lakh 18.14 lakh 20.10 lakh
Z8L 19.54 lakh 21.10 lakh 20.04 lakh 21.60 lakh
Scorpio-N variantsPetrol AT (2WD)Diesel AT (2WD)Diesel AT (4WD)
Z4 16.20 lakh 16.70 lakh 
Z6  17.60 lakh 
Z8 19.60 lakh 20.10 lakh 22.55 lakh
Z8L 21.10 lakh 21.60 lakh 24.05 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has 70 mm more wheelbase than Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. The SUV, one of the best-sellers from the Mahindra stable, is available in seven body colour options - Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N offers the mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm. It also offers the mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. Transmission duties are performed by six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and are equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS