Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar help achieve 19% sales growth in August

 Mahindra sold 70,350 units last month as against 59,049 units in the year-ago period

 Out of these, 37,270 units were of SUVs as against 29,852 units sold in August of 2022

The exports have dropped by 17% to 2,42 3 units last month

Mahindra SUVs also saw a rise last month compared 36,205 units sold in July

Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently the best-selling model from the carmaker

Demand for other SUVs such as Thar, XUV700 also remain high

XUV700 recently achieved a major sales milestone of one lakh units

 It was first launched in 2021 and is the flagship SUV from the brand

It is one of the quickest time an SUV in its category has achieved the landmark
