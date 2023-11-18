Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden buys new Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra also has a presence in several markets such as Australia, the USA and South Africa. In Australia, the brand ambassador of Mahindra is Mathew Hayden. The Australian cricketer recently took delivery of a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N in Australia. He opted for the Everest White colour scheme which is also sold in the Indian market.

In the video, he can be seen praising the colour scheme and he says that he plans to take the new SUV on a lot of adventures. In Australia, Mahindra sells the Scorpio N in just two variants - Z8 and Z8L. It is offered only with a diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system. Apart from the EverestWhite colour, Australia gets four other colour schemes - Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Dazzling Silver and Rage Red.

Recently, Mahindra Scorpio-N also set an official new Guinness World Record for the "Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle". The SUV was co-driven by Gene Corbett and Ben Robinson. The journey took 13 hours and the SUV covered 385 km.

In Australia, Mahindra also sells the XUV700 and pick-up truck version of the Scorpio Classic which is simply called Pikup S11 Dual Cab. As of now, Mahindra is not selling any pick-up truck in the Indian market. The manufacturer used to sell Scorpio Getaway but it was discontinued a few years back.

The Scorpio and Scorpio N have been fetching about 17,000 bookings every month, which is the highest for any Mahindra SUVs. The homegrown auto manufacturer currently has 1.19 lakh open bookings for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic SUVs. The second most popular SUV from the automaker is the Mahindra Thar, which claims to be receiving about 10,000 bookings every month. The true blue off-roader that comes available in both hard-top and soft-top variants currently has 76,000 open bookings across India.

