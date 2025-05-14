Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition unveiled. Check details

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition have been unveiled. Based on the top end variants of each of the SUVs, the Bold Edition brings in cosmetic changes to the rugged SUVs.

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Design Changes

While the overall silhouette and proportions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo remain consistent with their standard counterparts, the Bold Editions bring in several visual enhancements. Dark chrome detailing has been added to key exterior elements such as the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, spare wheel cover, and rear air vents — although the latter is absent on the Bolero Neo. Both vehicles also sport ‘Bold Edition’ badging on the tailgate and rear fenders, adding to their exclusive identity.

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Interior Updates and features

Step inside the Bold Editions, and the upgrades continue. Although the dashboard design remains unchanged — particularly in the classic Bolero, which has seen minimal interior evolution over the years — both vehicles now feature an all-black theme.

The seats are presented in black upholstery, with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. For more comfort the Bolero Neo Bold Edition also gets new neck pillows and seatbelt covers which are slightly more luxurious than the standard version.

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Specifications

There are no mechanical updates in either of the Bold Editions. The Bolero retains its trusty 1.5-litre diesel motor, making 74.9 bhp and 210 Nm of twist, matched with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel mill that puts out 98.5 bhp and 260 Nm of twist, matched with a 5-speed manual gearbox too. Both SUVs are available only with manual transmissions, as Mahindra has not introduced an automatic option in these editions.

