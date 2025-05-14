HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition unveiled. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2025, 13:30 PM
The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition are based on the top variants of each model and aim to refresh their appeal with updated aesthetics, while keeping their mechanical underpinnings unchanged.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition
Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition have been unveiled. Based on the top end variants of each of the SUVs, the Bold Edition brings in cosmetic changes to the rugged SUVs.

These special editions are based on the top variants of each model and aim to refresh their appeal with updated aesthetics, while keeping their mechanical underpinnings unchanged. The Bold Editions continue to emphasize durability and function but now offer a more stylish presence both inside and out.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 lineup updated: 5 seater variants discontinued, price hiked

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Design Changes

While the overall silhouette and proportions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo remain consistent with their standard counterparts, the Bold Editions bring in several visual enhancements. Dark chrome detailing has been added to key exterior elements such as the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, spare wheel cover, and rear air vents — although the latter is absent on the Bolero Neo. Both vehicles also sport ‘Bold Edition’ badging on the tailgate and rear fenders, adding to their exclusive identity.

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Interior Updates and features

Step inside the Bold Editions, and the upgrades continue. Although the dashboard design remains unchanged — particularly in the classic Bolero, which has seen minimal interior evolution over the years — both vehicles now feature an all-black theme.

The seats are presented in black upholstery, with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. For more comfort the Bolero Neo Bold Edition also gets new neck pillows and seatbelt covers which are slightly more luxurious than the standard version.

Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo Bold Edition: Specifications

There are no mechanical updates in either of the Bold Editions. The Bolero retains its trusty 1.5-litre diesel motor, making 74.9 bhp and 210 Nm of twist, matched with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx with light grey interior starts reaching dealerships)

The Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel mill that puts out 98.5 bhp and 260 Nm of twist, matched with a 5-speed manual gearbox too. Both SUVs are available only with manual transmissions, as Mahindra has not introduced an automatic option in these editions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 May 2025, 13:30 PM IST

