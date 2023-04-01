HT Auto
Made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 SUV goes on sale in New Zealand

Indian auto giant Mahindra has launched the XUV700 SUV in the New Zealand market. The Mahindra XUV700 is the brand’s flagship offering globally and is priced from $36,990 to $43,990 (approx. 19 lakh to 22.60 lakh). The SUV is offered in three variants - AX5, AX7 and AX7 L. The XUV700 is made in India and exported to New Zealand, among other countries including South Africa.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 12:17 PM
The made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 is now on sale in New Zealand and comes with just the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 is now on sale in New Zealand and comes with just the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

The launch of the Mahindra XUV700 marks a fresh start for the brand in New Zealand, considering it did not bring new products to the market in recent years. The XUV700’s launch was also delayed owing to supply chain constraints. Considering the high waiting period in India itself, the delay isn’t surprising.

For the New Zealand market, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the 6-speed automatic transmission. Much like India, the AX5 variant continues to be a five-seater, while the AX7 and AX7 L come as seven-seater offerings.

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered only in three variants - AX5, AX7 and AX7 L
On the feature front, the XUV700 continues to be packed to the brim with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system.

The XUV700 also comes with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, TPMS, seven airbags, leatherette seat upholstery, 3D sound system with 12 speakers, ESP, traction control, hill hold, Rol Stability Control, Brake Assist and more. The SUV will be available in five colour options in New Zealand - Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue.

The Mahindra XUV700 will join the older generation Scorpio Pik-up on sale in New Zealand, while the company has also confirmed the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its way down under later this year. Mahindra’s first-ever electric SUV, XUV400 is also expected to go on sale in the country at a later date.

