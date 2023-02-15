HT Auto
Mahindra faces huge backlog of Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar SUVs pending deliveries

Mahindra and Mahindra has released the latest status of pending deliveries and bookings for its SUVs. According to its Q3 report, SUVs like Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar continue to drive its sales with robust demand. However, the carmaker is still struggling to cope with high demands which reflects in the number of cars yet to be delivered. Overall, Mahindra is still to deliver around 2.66 lakh SUVs to its customers, while it continues to gather more than 50,000 bookings for its models which also include XUV300, XUV400 electric SUV, Scorpio Classic, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM
Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar SUVs are three of the most popular models from Mahindra as far as monthly booking trends and pending deliveries are concerned.
According to the report, the Scorpio family of SUVs are currently the most sought after model from the carmaker. Mahindra is currently clocking around 16,500 bookings for both SUVs every month. Launched in June last year, the Scorpio-N is the new generation avatar of the old Scorpio, which was later reintroduced as Scorpio Classic. Both SUVs have an overall pending order of nearly 1.19 lakh units. It is nearly 40 per cent of Mahindra's overall pending bookings and hints at long waiting period for the Scorpio-N models. According to reports, some of the variants of the SUV have waiting period even exceeding a year.

XUV700, the flagship model from Mahindra launched in 2021, continues to draw attention from buyers with nearly 10,000 units booked every month. While the waiting period have come down by a bit, the carmaker is still looking at 77,000 units to be delivered. Thar SUV, which is offered in both 4X4 and RWD options, garner around 4,600 bookings a month. However, around 37,000 customers are still waiting to get their Thar delivered.

Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Among the other SUVs, Bolero and Bolero Neo are clocking more than 10,000 bookings every month. However, the waiting period is significantly low due to less than 10,000 pending deliveries. The XUV300 and the XUV400 electric SUVs are registering around 9,300 bookings every month. The XUV400 has been the fastest electric SUV to gather 15,000 bookings. Mahindra currently has around 23,000 pending orders on both SUVs.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Scorpio-N XUV700 Thar
