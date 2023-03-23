HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Xuv700 To Scorpio N: Mahindra Suvs To Take Part In Indian Navy Car Rally

XUV700 to Scorpio-N: Mahindra SUVs to take part in Indian Navy car rally

The Indian Navy in association with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) is undertaking a maritime awareness coastal motor car expedition "Sam No Varunah" covering the entire Indian coastline, a statement from the Indian Navy said on Wednesday. The expedition will celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', and also create awareness drives along the route about various career opportunities that the navy offers including the Agnipath Scheme. The drive aims to instil a sense of adventure and motivate the young generation to join the Indian Navy.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 seen on the deck of one of the Indian Navy vessels ahead of the car rally.
Mahindra SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 seen on the deck of one of the Indian Navy vessels ahead of the car rally.
Mahindra SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 seen on the deck of one of the Indian Navy vessels ahead of the car rally.
Mahindra SUVs like XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV300 seen on the deck of one of the Indian Navy vessels ahead of the car rally.

"Surrounded by seas from the three sides, India has a vast coastline of approximately 7,500 Km, which is more than the length of land borders we share with China and Pakistan combined.

"To awaken the maritime nation and encourage sea consciousness, the Indian Navy in association with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) is undertaking a maritime awareness coastal motor car expedition, 'Sam No Varunah' covering the entire Indian coastline in March 2023," the Indian Navy said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The expedition, planned over 25 days, will cover around 7,500 Km, passing through all coastal states. Automobile manufacturer Mahindra Auto will be providing a fleet of 12 vehicles for the rally, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as fuel partner, and Mastercard India as another sponsor.

The journey will also focus on women in the Indian Navy with interactions with naval veterans and "Veer Naris" en route. Spreading awareness about India's rich maritime heritage and revival of maritime history by covering various ports, forts, lighthouses, heritage villages, and beaches is also one of its focuses.

The expedition will start from INS Netaji Subhas in Kolkata on March 26, and terminate at Lakhpat, Gujarat on April 19.

On March 28, the rally will arrive at INS Chilka, and attend the passing ceremony of the first batch of Agniveers of Indian Navy.

The navy will also hold outreach activities at various old age homes, orphanages, and schools for special children. Cleaning of beaches en route and spreading environmental awareness will also be a part of the programme.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
TAGS: Indian Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra XUV700 Scorpio-N XUV300
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city