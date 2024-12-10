HT Auto
Latest Batch Of Bugatti Tourbillon Images Revealed. Yes, It Still Costs $4.6 Million!

Latest batch of Bugatti Tourbillon images revealed. Yes, it still costs $4.6 million!

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 11:13 AM
  • Bugatti Tourbillon costs a bomb and looks like a bombshell. With only 250 units slated for production, it is not for every luxury garage.
Bugatti Tourbillion
Bugatti has unveiled its new hypercar in the global market. It is called Tourbillon and it is the successor to Chiron. It will be entering into presentation in 2026. 
The new Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up but still several design elements have been taken from the Chiron. The big talking point is the new V16 hybrid powertrain that replaces the iconic W16 unit, albeit packing more power and a higher top speed than before.
The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. 
It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle.
The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.
The instrument cluster is designed by Swiss watchmakers. It can show a bunch of information in analogue form and special attention has been given to the way it functions and looks.
With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, 
Bugatti Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 10 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 380 kmph. However, there is a special key that Bugatti provides which, when inserted unlocks a top speed of 445 kmph. 
Because Tourbillon is a hybrid, it can also run on electricity only. It has an electric-only range of around 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.
it is underpinned by a completely new, next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure. The battery has been integrated as a part of the chassis. The quintessential Bugatti design language is evident with the horseshoe grille
Bugatti Tourbillion touches down in Singapore and Japan. But customer deliveries will only start from 2026 onwards.
Holding a place of prominence in a family of overachievers isn't easy. But at $4.6 million for each unit, easy isn't what the Bugatti Tourbillon is looking for. The latest Bugatti Hypercar was revealed to the world for the first time at an event in France in June this year and has since made its way to several parts of the world. And its latest journey was to eastern Asia with stops in Japan and Singapore. And from these stops emerge some spectacular set of official images.

Also Read : Bugatti Tourbillon gets 3D-printed & carbon fibre parts

The Bugatti Tourbillion is a ferocious beast with stunning looks and the promise of around 1,800 horsepower from a V16 hybrid engine at its core. With three electric motors adding 800 hp to the 1,000 hp output, the Tourbillion gets flying fenders, an ultra-efficient cooling system and electrically actuated dihedral doors.

Bugatti Tourbillion offers 900 Nm of peak torque and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds.
Bugatti Tourbillion offers 900 Nm of peak torque and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds.

Prototypes of Bugatti Tourbillion have been on roads but customer deliveries will only start from 2026 onwards. And obviously in very limited and exclusive numbers - 250 to be precise.

The top speed of Bugatti Tourbillion takes just 10 seconds to reach 300 kmph and the max speed is capped at 380 kmph.
The top speed of Bugatti Tourbillion takes just 10 seconds to reach 300 kmph and the max speed is capped at 380 kmph.

In its latest tour, the Bugatti Tourbillion made stops at dealerships in Japan and Singapore, key markets for the company. “Japan’s relationship with Bugatti runs deeper than mere admiration," Bugatti president Christophe Piochon said in Tokyo. "With over 25 Bugatti models already gracing Japanese roads, the country has cemented itself as a significant home for the brand. Japanese collectors, famous for their discerning taste and appreciation for exclusivity, embody the vision that Bugatti’s creations are more than vehicles; they are masterpieces that deserve to be admired and respected."

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST
