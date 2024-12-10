Latest batch of Bugatti Tourbillon images revealed. Yes, it still costs $4.6 million!

Holding a place of prominence in a family of overachievers isn't easy. But at $4.6 million for each unit, easy isn't what the Bugatti Tourbillon is looking for. The latest Bugatti Hypercar was revealed to the world for the first time at an event in France in June this year and has since made its way to several parts of the world. And its latest journey was to eastern Asia with stops in Japan and Singapore. And from these stops emerge some spectacular set of official images.

The Bugatti Tourbillion is a ferocious beast with stunning looks and the promise of around 1,800 horsepower from a V16 hybrid engine at its core. With three electric motors adding 800 hp to the 1,000 hp output, the Tourbillion gets flying fenders, an ultra-efficient cooling system and electrically actuated dihedral doors.

Bugatti Tourbillion offers 900 Nm of peak torque and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds.

Prototypes of Bugatti Tourbillion have been on roads but customer deliveries will only start from 2026 onwards. And obviously in very limited and exclusive numbers - 250 to be precise.

The top speed of Bugatti Tourbillion takes just 10 seconds to reach 300 kmph and the max speed is capped at 380 kmph.

In its latest tour, the Bugatti Tourbillion made stops at dealerships in Japan and Singapore, key markets for the company. “Japan’s relationship with Bugatti runs deeper than mere admiration," Bugatti president Christophe Piochon said in Tokyo. "With over 25 Bugatti models already gracing Japanese roads, the country has cemented itself as a significant home for the brand. Japanese collectors, famous for their discerning taste and appreciation for exclusivity, embody the vision that Bugatti’s creations are more than vehicles; they are masterpieces that deserve to be admired and respected."

