Kia Syros bookings to open tomorrow, prices to be revealed from …

Bookings for Kia Syros are all set to begin from 12 AM tonight. The booking amount is ₹25,000 and the prices will be announced on February 1st. The deliveries for the Creta EV will start from mid-February. The Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia 's lineup.

What will be the variants of the Kia Syros?

Kia will offer the Syros in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+.

What will be the engine options of the Kia Syros?

The Syros will be offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque output whereas the diesel engine produces 116 bhp and 250 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There will be a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the petrol engine and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit for the diesel engine.

What are the safety features of the Kia Syros?

The Syros is based on the existing K1 platform but Kia says that it has been reinforced. The vehicle comes with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. It further gets hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags and more. There is also Level 2 ADAS on offer.

What are the features of the Kia Syros?

The Kia Syros gets a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Interestingly, the infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additionally, the Syros’ cabin also features ventilated seats (both front and rear),sliding and reclining second row of seats, push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports, front parking sensors and a panoramic sunroof.

The Syros will create an all-new segment just like Kia did with Carens. Commenting on this, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, "With the Syros, we are proud to introduce a game-changing SUV that embodies the perfect blend of innovation, style, and comfort, designed to exceed the expectations of the young, aspirational India. As we open pre-bookings, we invite customers to be among the first to experience the future of motoring. We are confident that the Syros will set new benchmarks in the industry, redefining the SUV in the Indian automotive market."

