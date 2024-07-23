Kia Seltos gets benefits of up to 60,000. Check details

Kia India recently had its 5-year anniversary in the Indian market. To celebrate this, Kia has announced that they will be offering benefits of up to ₹60,000 on Seltos and a 5-year warranty. Further details about the benefits have not been revealed by Kia. However, authorised dealerships should be able to help customers with further details of the Seltos.

Currently, the price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is sold in three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. Furthermore, there are a total of ten variants on offer.

Earlier this month, Kia announced an online exchange rate estimation service. It is called ‘Exchange Your Car’ and claims to help potential new Kia customers get the value of their existing cars assessed using the online channel.

Kia Seltos engines

Kia introduced a significant update in 2023 by swapping out the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine for a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This improved engine boasts an impressive output of 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It is offered with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have remained unchanged. Both engines continue to produce around 115 bhp of maximum power. The diesel engine generates 250 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. As for the naturally aspirated petrol engine, it produces 144 Nm of torque and can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

Kia car models in India

Kia entered the Indian market in 2019 with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV. Despite the introduction of other models like the Sonet sub-compact SUV and three-row crossover, the Seltos remains the most popular choice among customers. The Carnival premium MPV, on the other hand, had a limited appeal and was discontinued, but it is all-set for a comeback later this year. Additionally, Kia offers the EV6 all-electric model in India.

