Kia Seltos AT becomes cheaper. Here's how

Kia has expanded Seltos's lineup with introduction of two new variants
The new variants are only for automatic transmissions.
It is the HTK+ and is available with naturally aspirated engine with CVT gearbox and diesel engine with torque converter automatic transmission.
The Seltos HTK+ petrol-CVT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh ex-showroom
Seltos HTK+ diesel-AT is priced at ₹16.90 lakh ex-showroom
Previously,the automatic gearbox for the petrol and diesel engines respectively were only available from the HTX trim
The introduction of the HTK+ trims reduces the entry point to the CVT gearbox by ₹1.18 lakh
The diesel AT is now more accessible by ₹1.28 lakh.
In addition to the new automatic variants, Kia has updated other existing trims with new features.