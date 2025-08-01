HT Auto
Kia registers 8% hike in July sales, Carens Clavis contributes to growth momentum

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2025, 15:04 pm
Kia India's sales grew by 8 per cent with 22,135 units sold in July, backed by a strong demand for the Carens Clavis, in addition to the consistent sellers like the Seltos and Sonet.

Kia Carens Clavis Review
Kia Carens Clavis Review
Kia India has announced its sales for July 2025, and the automaker reported an 8 per cent hike in volumes year-on-year. The company sold 22,135 units last month, as opposed to 20,507 units in July 2024. The automaker attributed its sales growth momentum to the new Carens Clavis lineup, comprising petrol and diesel, as well as the new electric option. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand’s first locally made EV for India.

Kia Year-To-Date Sales Increased By 11.45%

Kia India’s year-to-date sales stood at 163,439 units in 2025, registering an 11.45 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year. For perspective, Kia's year-to-date sales in 2024 stood at 146,644 units. In addition to domestic sales, the brand’s exports remained flat in July with 2,590 units shipped overseas, against 2,500 units in July 2024.

Also Read : Mahindra records 26% growth in July 2025 sales, SUVs take the charge

Kia 2025 range
The 2025 Kia range comprises locally made models like the Carens Clavis - ICE and EV, Sonet, Seltos, and Syros, along with the EV6, Carnival, and EV9
Speaking about the automaker’s sales, Joonso Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, said, “Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indian customers continue to place in Kia. This consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer needs. The Carens Clavis EV, our latest offering, has already received an encouraging response for its performance, range, and practicality. At Kia, we remain focused on creating accessible and innovative mobility solutions that will continue to build stronger connections with customers across the country."

Kia further revealed that the Carens Clavis EV has received a strong response from customers. The carmaker has also been witnessing growing demand for the new Syros subcompact SUV, while the Seltos and Sonet continue to be the brand’s strongest sellers.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2025, 15:04 pm IST
