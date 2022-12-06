HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia India's Instagram Account Falls Prey To Hackers

Kia India's Instagram account falls prey to hackers

Kia India's Instagram account fell victim to cyber attackers on Tuesday. Unidentified hackers took over the auto manufacturer's Instagram profile in the early hours of Tuesday and posted a video. The account description and profile image have been changed as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 17:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Screenshot of Kia India’s Instagram account and the video posted by hackers.
Screenshot of Kia India’s Instagram account and the video posted by hackers.
Screenshot of Kia India’s Instagram account and the video posted by hackers.
Screenshot of Kia India’s Instagram account and the video posted by hackers.

Also Read : This is why Rivian calls for pest control. Details here

The video posted by the hackers comes with a caption that reads, "Remember us? #ly #tomy Party time 💀". This post raised suspicion of cyber-attack. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred with the South Korean auto manufacturer’s social media account. The automaker has previously faced similar issues with its social media accounts. In fact, online hacking has been a major concern for several automobile brands over the last few years. Previously, car brands like Honda and Ferrari too have faced similar issues after being targeted by hackers.

Back in 2021, Kia Motors’ website was hacked, and the cyber attackers demanded a ransom of $20 million. However, Microsoft and CRN reported that the ransom amount was not paid in full. Earlier this year, in October, the Italian supercar marquee Ferrari was targeted by hackers and they stole seven gigabytes of data comprising sensitive internal documents. These included repair handbooks, data sheets and some crucial documents, which were made public by the hackers. Other automakers like Nissan, Hyundai and its luxury car brand Genesis too faced similar cyber attacks, which disrupted the operations of the automakers.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Not only the automakers' websites but cyber attackers have also targeted specific models in the past as well, leaving those vehicle owners vulnerable. For example, earlier this year, in January, Bloomberg reported that a 19-year-old security researcher had hacked into more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 counties. He reportedly had the ability to control those cars remotely, and he was able to do that due to a software flaw in Tesla's system.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 17:41 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Actor Sonu Sood’s latest ride is the new BMW 7 Series
Actor Sonu Sood’s latest ride is the new BMW 7 Series
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
Tork Motors ties up with CredR for exchange offers on Kratos electric motorcycle
Tork Motors ties up with CredR for exchange offers on Kratos electric motorcycle
Kia India's Instagram account falls prey to hackers
Kia India's Instagram account falls prey to hackers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city