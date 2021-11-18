Kia EV9 concept breaks cover with 27-inch central touchscreen, 482 km range

In the wake of the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept, Kia has rolled out its equivalent - EV9 concept as a midsize three-row electric SUV featuring a low-poly body, rear suicide doors, and wild interiors that make it quite a radical offering.

The new Kia EV9 concept sports almost the same size as the pre-existing Telluride SUV.

It comes based on the E-GMP platform and mounts the battery on the floor. It has a claimed full-charge range of up to 300 miles (482 km) and also supports charging from the most powerful DC fast-charging out there. The company says that on a 350-kilowatt feed, the EV9 concept can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 20 to 30 minutes.

(Also Read: Next Kia car all set for India launch early 2022, unveil in December)

As found on its counterpart, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept, the Kia EV9 also comes with a huge centrally placed front screen. It is a 27-incher unit that is fixed to the dash, also other highlights of the EV9 include its uniquely configurable interior. Speaking of which, the first and third rows on the EV9 can pivot 180 degrees, while the second row can fold flat to form a table. This format allows the cabin to transform into a lounge-like space and the cabin is also naturally lit by the panoramic glass roof which further adds to a sense of modernity to the car. There is also a third row on the EV9 that can be turned to face rearward. It can also be used to sit with the tailgate popped.

Kia says that on a 350-kilowatt feed, the EV9 concept can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 20 to 30 minutes.

The company claims that the EV9 uses sustainably sourced materials for the cabin. The car gets vegan leather surfaces to accompany recycled fishnet flooring, and upholstery stitched from recycled plastic bottles and wool fiber.

It is going to be placed above the compact EV6 crossover, says Kia. The official public debut of the car will take place at the LA Auto Show, where it will be up for display until November 28th this year.