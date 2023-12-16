Check out Orxa Mantis with 221 km of range and 135 kmph of top speed

Orxa Energies has launched a new electric motorcycle in Indian market.
It is called Mantis and it will be going against Ultraviolette F77.
The bike, with a 1.3 kW charger, is priced at ₹3.6 Lakhs ex-showroom Bangalore and is now open for booking through their website
The Mantis boasts a top speed of 135 km/h and accelerates from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds.
The acceleration from 0-20 km/h has been toned down at 2.7 seconds, keeping city traffic riding in mind.
Equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, the motorcycle has an IDC range of 221 km
It comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that shows all the vital information.
The electric motorcycle has a ground clearance of 180 mm.
Orxa Mantis weighs 182 kg and will be offered in two colours - Urban Black and Jungle Grey.