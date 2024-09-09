Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of launch. Check range and features expected

Korean auto giant Kia is gearing up to launch its second electric vehicle in India. The carmaker has once again teased the upcoming EV9 electric SUV ahead of its debut during the festive season, on October 3. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has offered a glimpse at the exterior design features of the three-row electric SUV. This is the second teaser of the EV9 electric SUV shared by the carmaker ahead of its launch next month.

The latest teaser of the Kia EV9 shows its unique lighting technology at the front, which is dubbed as a digital tiger face. The electric SUV will come with a new light architecture on the front grille with dual clusters of small cube lamps to create an animated lighting pattern next to the twin vertical LED headlamps. According to the carmaker, the EV9 owners will be able to change the design of the digital tiger face. The teaser also shows the LED light pattern at the rear of the electric SUV. The earlier teaser of the Kia EV9 showed its two-part panoramic sunroof.

Kia had showcased the concept version of the EV9 electric SUV during the Auto Expo held last year. The EV has already been launched in global markets in two variants. India is likely to get the EV9 GT-Line version first. It is expected to be launched in India through the import route initially.

Kia EV9 is based on the same E-GMP platform that also underpins electric vehicles like EV6, or Hyundai's Ioniq 5. The electric SUV stands more than five metres in length with a wheelbase of more than three metres. In terms of size, it is larger than most of the SUVs sold in India. This is the first three-row electric SUV manufactured by either Hyundai or Kia. It will also be Kia's most expensive electric vehicle to launch in India.

Kia EV9: Expected range

Kia offers the EV9 electric SUV in global markets with two size of battery packs. The standard version gets a 76 kWh battery unit and the top-of-the-line GT Line gets a bigger 100 kWh unit. The GT-Line AWD variant of the electric SUV could offer up to 434 kms of range in a single charge. It also supports fast charging and can help recharge up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Kia claims the EV9 can run around 200 kms with just 15 minutes of fast charging.

Kia EV9: Power and performance

The GT-Line AWD variant of the electric SUV is powered by a two electric motors. It can generate up to 379 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in five seconds.

Kia EV9: Expected features

The EV9 electric SUV will be loaded with features. Some of the features that are offered in the global-spec model are a curved digital screen that extends from the driver seat to the centre point, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, seat ventilation, second-row swivel seats that can turn 180 degrees and much more. Kia also offers safety features including Level-3 ADAS, 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, parking collision avoidance, lane driving aids, and navigation-based cruise control.

