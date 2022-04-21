Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared

Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ertiga have been updated for the Indian car market and combine to take on a new challenger on the block in the form of Kia Carens.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday drove in the updated XL6 to the Indian car market at a starting price point of ₹11.29 lakh (ex showroom). The XL6 has been a premium twin of the Ertiga with both models combining to give Maruti a solid hand in the gamble that three-row utility vehicles still remain in the Indian car market. But challenging the twins is the Kia Carens, the fourth product from the company that was launched earlier this month. While each of these three models have a unique set of highlights, the near similar price points of the initial few variants of the three models make the Carens, XL6 and Ertiga rivals of one another.

Carens vs Ertiga vs XL6: Price comparison Carens variants Ertiga variants XL6 variants Premium ₹ 9.59 lakh LXi ₹ 8.35 lakh Zeta ₹ 11.29 lakh - ₹ 12.79 lakh* Prestige ₹ 10.69 lakh VXi ₹ 9.49 lakh - ₹ 10.99 lakh* Alpha ₹ 12.29 lakh - ₹ 13.79 lakh* Premium Turbo ₹ 11.20 lakh ZXi ₹ 10.59 lakh - ₹ 12.09 lakh* Alpha+ ₹ 12.89 lakh - ₹ 14.39 lakh* Prestige Turbo ₹ 12.40 lakh ZXi+ ₹ 11.29 lakh - ₹ 12.70 lakh* Alpha+ Dual Tone ₹ 13.05 lakh - ₹ 14.55 lakh* Prestige Plus Turbo ₹ 13.89 lakh Prestige Plus Turbo DCT ₹ 14.80 lakh Luxury Turbo ₹ 15.30 lakh Luxury Plus Turbo 6 seater ₹ 16.55 lakh Luxury Plus Turbo ₹ 16.60 lakh Luxury Plus Turbo DCT 6 seater ₹ 17.45 lakh Luxury Plus Turbo DCT ₹ 17.50 lakh All prices are ex-showroom

*For Maruti variants with range,

the upper range is for AT

Kia Carens price and specs:

The Carens from Kia is the only three-row vehicle in this list that also offers a diesel engine. So if diesel is what you are after, rule the Maruti models out. The Kia Carens has two petrol engines on offer and is available in three broad variants - Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus. The base variant - after the recent price revision is now at ₹9.59 lakh while the top petrol variant maxes out at a comparatively mammoth ₹17.50 lakh.

It may well be the most expensive of the three models here but Carens also benefits from a more capable turbo petrol motor and the more refined 7-speed DCT box. Carens also comes with six airbags as standard, a big plus as far as safety features are concerned. It also offers slightly more cabin and cargo space than the Maruti models. As one goes towards the upper variants, the price difference may increase significantly but features like ambient lighting and Bose Sound System, among others, seek to justify the prices.

But Kia is still relatively new in the market and Carens has little to nothing on Ertiga and XL6 as far as service network or resale values are concerned.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price and specs:

The XL6 in its latest edition is more expensive than before but it also promises to be more premium, possibly bringing it close to some of the variants of the Carens. Complete with a revised grille with chrome addition, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, updated display screen, Suzuki Connect and ventilated front seats.

The 2022 XL6 facelift stands on larger 16-inch wheels with dual-tone alloy.

On paper, neither the XL6 nor the Ertiga is more powerful than the Carens with its turbo petrol unit but the latest XL6 does seek to strike a balance between a premium cabin, capable drive, decent looks and a more affordable price structure.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price and specs:

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Ertiga is still the best bang for the buck in the Indian MPV segment. The LXi variant starts at ₹8.35 lakh and the ZXi+ maxes out at ₹12.70 lakh in the latest version launched earlier this month. While it is the VXi that tends to sell in max numbers, Maruti is playing a smart game by also equipping CNG in the upper variants to bolster sales. Kia at present has no presence in the CNG market and neither is there the CNG option on the XL6. The VXi CNG is priced at ₹10.44 lakh while ZXi CNG is at ₹11.54 lakh.

