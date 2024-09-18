HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Carens New Gravity Variant Reaches Dealerships In India. Here Is What It Offers

Kia Carens new Gravity variant reaches dealerships in India. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 13:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Carens introduces the new Gravity variant in India, starting at ₹12.10 lakh. This three-row MPV features cosmetic enhancements, exclusive leather
...
Kia Carens Gravity
The Kia Carens Gravity variant gets powered by 1.5L petrol engine mated to six speed manual transmissions, 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to six speed iMT or 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmissions
Kia Carens Gravity
The Kia Carens Gravity variant gets powered by 1.5L petrol engine mated to six speed manual transmissions, 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to six speed iMT or 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmissions

The Kia Carens has recently received an all-new variant for its range and it has now started to reach dealerships across India with a starting ex-showroom price of 12.10 lakh. With the new trim, the three-row MPV gets certain cosmetic enhancements alongside feature additions. The South Korean automaker recently released the new 'Gravity' variant to commemorate its fifth anniversary, during which it reached the milestone of one million unit sales in India.

The new variant will be available across Kia India's ICE-powered SUV lineup, including the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. It includes exclusive leatherette seats, new alloy wheel options, dash cams, and a sunroof for all three models. Additional accessibility features include adjustable headrests, armrests with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.52 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carnival 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2024
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Kia Carnival bookings open. Check what has changed over the older model

It is important to note that features included in the Kia Carens Gravity trim will not necessarily be present in the other two models, with certain features being exclusive to a specific car.

Kia Carens Gravity: What new features do we get in the SUV?

Kia India has positioned the new Gravity variant of the Carens right above the existing Premium (O) and it includes features such as a dash cam, a sunroof, and black leatherette seats. The cabin features LED map and room lamps, and the driver receives leatherette-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear selector knob.

Also Read : Nissan bets big on Magnite facelift to kickstart its turnaround journey

Additional highlights include leatherette-wrapped door trims and armrests with storage and tray. The Carens MPV receives an eight-inch touchscreen display for its infotainment and the trim further brings exclusive Gravity Emblem badging. Kia further offers 15-inch and 16-inch alloy wheel options for the Carens.

VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 6MT  12.10 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT 13.50 lakh
1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT  14.0 lakh

Variants-wise pricing for the Kia Carens Gravity variant

The Kia Carens Gravity variant is offered with three engine options and the range starts with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, priced at the aforementioned 12.10 lakh. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is offered with a six-speed iMT and is priced at 13.50 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel unit is priced at 14.0 lakh and is mated with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Kia India Sonet Seltos dash

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.