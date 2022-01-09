Key steps to avoid pocket burning car insurance premium

Car insurance is something that is essential for a vehicle and its owner. However, comprehensive car insurance can be customised in order to bring down the amount of premium for the cover. Also, the vehicle owner can follow some key tips to ensure the insurance premium doesn't increase unnecessarily.

Car insurance basically has two components - third-party and own damage. The third-party insurance covers any damage or injury incurred by a third party in case of an accident. The other one insures the consumers and his or her own car against any damage in case of an accident.

The third-party insurance premium is fixed and the cover is mandatory. But the own insurance premium can be reduced by following some tips.