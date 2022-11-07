Jeep opens bookings for new Grand Cherokee, to launch this week

Jeep India is all set for its second biggest launch of the year after the Meridian SUV. The Grand Cherokee SUV, launched earlier in global markets, will hit Indian shores later this week.

Jeep India is gearing up to launch the new generation Grand Cherokee SUV in India. The US-based carmaker has officially opened booking for the 2022 Grand Cherokee. The off-road luxury SUV can be booked through dealers or online. Jeep will officially launch the Grand Cherokee on Friday, November 11. The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will come to the Indian car market via the CBU route and will be one of the most premium offerings from the carmaker.

Jeep had launched this version of the Grand Cherokee in global markets earlier. It is offered with the 5.7-litre V8 that produces 357 bhp and offers 528 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that offers 375 bhp and 637 Nm of max torque. And then there is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor that has 294 hp and 348 Nm of torque. It remains to be seen if Jeep brings in all three engine options for Indian customers as well.

As far as looks are concerned, the 2022 Grand Cherokee is not too different from the previous generation model. Among the updates are the redesigned front grille, sleeker LED head light units and reworked LED tail light units. The cabin of the Grand Cherokee has been updated. The three-row SUV is longer still than the two-row version of the model. New features like a 10.25-inch main screen, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto come have been added as standard. There are entertainment screens for rear passengers as well and the car gets 4G as inbuilt to support playback from streaming sites. The all-leather upholstery and 19-speaker sound system seek to further elevate the premium experience inside the vehicle.

First launched in 1992, the Grand Cherokee is highlighted as the most-awarded SUV over the years and the latest edition of the vehicle had made its global debut a year ago. In global markets where offered, the SUV is also offered with a plug-in hybrid option although it is not clear yet if this will also make way into India.

