Volkswagen Tiguan, Taigun and Virtus available with huge discounts. Know more

Volkswagen is aiming to phase out its unsold stock of Tiguan, Taigun and Virtus from 2024 with significant discounts. The unsold MY2024 units of the Volkswagen Tiguan , Taigun , and Virtus are available with huge discounts in March 2025. The German automaker is offering up to ₹4.20 lakh discounts on its passenger vehicles. Depending on the variants, customers can avail of cash discounts, exchange bonus or a scrappage bonus, as well as a loyalty bonus also. However, these benefits are available on the MY2024 models, not on MY2025 cars.

Interestingly, the automaker has also confirmed that it will soon launch the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line in India. Both these two sporty cars will be launched in India sometime in the early second quarter of 2025.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in India, Tiguan, is available with the biggest discounts among the three models. The Volkswagen Tiguan is fetching discounts of up to ₹4.20 lakh, which include cash discount, loyalty bonus and other benefits like a scrappage or exchange bonus. The automaker is offering ₹50,000 loyalty bonus for the owners of Volkswagen Polo, who seek to upgrade to Tiguan. Interestingly, these benefits for the Volkswagen Tiguan remain unchanged from February 2025.

Volkswagen Taigun

Customers who seek to buy Volkswagen Taigun can avail up to ₹2 lakh benefits. These benefits include a loyalty bonus, cash discount, and other benefits like scrappage or exchange bonus where applicable. These benefits also include a ₹50,000 loyalty bonus for existing Volkswagen Polo customers, available exclusively in March 2025. The carmaker is offering benefits for the MY2025 Taigun as well. For the new MY2025 Taigun, the OEM is offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus sedan's MY2024 models are available with discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh. Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 for the My2025 Virtus as well. The owners of Volkswagen Polo can avail the ₹50,000 loyalty bonus for Virtus as well.

