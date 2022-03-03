HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Bound Lexus Nx, Volkswagen Polo Get 5 Star Rating At Euro Ncap Crash Tests

India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests

Lexus will launch the new generation NX SUV in India this month.One of Volkswagen's most popular models in India, Polo too scored highly as a hatchback.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 03:55 PM
Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.

Volkswagen Polo hatchback and the soon-to-be-launched Lexus NX SUV have passed the Euro NCAP crash tests with top ratings. Both the vehicles, which were Euro-spec models, received five-star ratings during the tests.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the more popular products from the German carmaker in India, scored highly in adult occupant safety rating.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Polo put under test is the latest version from Volkswagen, which is not available in India.

According to the crash tests, the passenger compartment of Volkswagen Polo hatchback remained stable in the frontal offset test. It showed good protection to the knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger.

The crash tests also showed that the Polo would be a moderately benign impact partner in a frontal collision. In both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the car scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.

The Polo has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact, to avoid secondary collisions

On the other hand, the Lexus NX too secured top ratings. The SUV, which will soon be launched in India, shares the same platform as the RAV4 from its parent company Toyota.

The Lexus NX performed well in tests and scored enough points to qualify for 5 stars. However, Lexus’ engineers did not share all technical information with Euro NCAP.

The tests showed that the passenger compartment of the NX remained stable in the frontal offset test with good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger. Apart from the driver’s chest, all critical body areas of both front row occupants were well protected.

The NX too has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact, to avoid secondary collisions.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General at Euro NCAP, said, “It’s good to start the anniversary year with some high-performing cars. Euro NCAP has been setting the standard for car safety for twenty-five years. The next ten will bring huge challenges, with assisted and automated driving very much at the forefront of the changes ahead. Our focus on ADAS – advanced driver assistance systems – over the last ten years or so makes us well-placed to rate these new aspects of vehicle technology and to continue to provide key information to car buyers in the future."

Lexus is all set to launch the NX SUV in India on March 9. The SUV was first launched in the country back in 2018. It has been one of the most successful models for the brand in India.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: Polo Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Lexus NX Lexus NX safest cars Euro NCAP
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city