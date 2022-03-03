India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests

Lexus will launch the new generation NX SUV in India this month.One of Volkswagen's most popular models in India, Polo too scored highly as a hatchback.

Volkswagen Polo hatchback and the soon-to-be-launched Lexus NX SUV have passed the Euro NCAP crash tests with top ratings. Both the vehicles, which were Euro-spec models, received five-star ratings during the tests.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the more popular products from the German carmaker in India, scored highly in adult occupant safety rating.

The Polo put under test is the latest version from Volkswagen, which is not available in India.

According to the crash tests, the passenger compartment of Volkswagen Polo hatchback remained stable in the frontal offset test. It showed good protection to the knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger.

The crash tests also showed that the Polo would be a moderately benign impact partner in a frontal collision. In both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the car scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.

The Polo has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact, to avoid secondary collisions

On the other hand, the Lexus NX too secured top ratings. The SUV, which will soon be launched in India, shares the same platform as the RAV4 from its parent company Toyota.

The Lexus NX performed well in tests and scored enough points to qualify for 5 stars. However, Lexus’ engineers did not share all technical information with Euro NCAP.

The tests showed that the passenger compartment of the NX remained stable in the frontal offset test with good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger. Apart from the driver’s chest, all critical body areas of both front row occupants were well protected.

The NX too has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. The car also has a system which applies the brakes after an impact, to avoid secondary collisions.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General at Euro NCAP, said, “It’s good to start the anniversary year with some high-performing cars. Euro NCAP has been setting the standard for car safety for twenty-five years. The next ten will bring huge challenges, with assisted and automated driving very much at the forefront of the changes ahead. Our focus on ADAS – advanced driver assistance systems – over the last ten years or so makes us well-placed to rate these new aspects of vehicle technology and to continue to provide key information to car buyers in the future."

Lexus is all set to launch the NX SUV in India on March 9. The SUV was first launched in the country back in 2018. It has been one of the most successful models for the brand in India.

First Published Date: