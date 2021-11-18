In pics: Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan makes grand debut 8 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 04:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8Skoda has unveiled Slavia mid-size sedan, successor of its Rapid model in the country. The company has also made the model available for pre-bookings. 2/8Skoda Slavia comes with a sharp design and shares several components with its sibling Skoda Kushaq SUV. With the model, Skoda Auto India aims to grab a larger chunk in the premium sedan segment in the country. 3/8Skoda Slavia follows contemporary styling philosophy of the carmaker, featuring trademark Skoda butterfly grille with chrome embellished vertical slats, sculpted bonnet. There are razor-sharp crystalline character lines running across body. 4/8Skoda Slavia features sleek L-shaped LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, C-shaped split LED taillights. The sedan is claimed to have taken inspiration from Bohemian crystals and Skoda's DNA. 5/8Skoda Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height. It has become 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider, and 21 mm taller when compared to Skoda Rapid. Clearly, the Slavia offers more space and comfort inside the cabin. 6/8Inside the cabin, Skoda Slavia sedan gets a dual-spoke steering wheel and central 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that appears to have been borrowed from Kushaq SUV. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster in the digital cockpit. 7/8Slavia's cabin gets a dual-tone premium looking theme. It gets features such as rear AC vents and wireless charging. 8/8Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The smaller three-cylinder petrol engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque while the larger unit generates 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.