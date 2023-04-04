In pics: New Mercedes-Benz GLS breaks cover with a host of styling updates
Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of styling updates at exterior, including new design and fresh paint options.
The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish, while the bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds.
The styling changes include an updated radiator grille, new design motif for the taillights.
Inside, the new GLS gets MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet.
The new GLS is slated to go on sale later this year.
First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM IST
