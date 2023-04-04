HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: New Mercedes Benz Gls Breaks Cover With A Host Of Styling Updates

In pics: New Mercedes-Benz GLS breaks cover with a host of styling updates

Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of styling updates at exterior, including new design and fresh paint options.
1/6
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of styling updates at exterior, including new design and fresh paint options.
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of styling updates at exterior, including new design and fresh paint options.
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a host of styling updates at exterior, including new design and fresh paint options.
The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish, while the bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds.
2/6
The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish, while the bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds.
The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish, while the bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds.
The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish, while the bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds.
Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.
3/6
Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.
Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.
Mercedes-Benz GLS gets new paint choices: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The styling changes include an updated radiator grille, new design motif for the taillights.
4/6
The styling changes include an updated radiator grille, new design motif for the taillights.
The styling changes include an updated radiator grille, new design motif for the taillights.
The styling changes include an updated radiator grille, new design motif for the taillights.
Inside, the new GLS gets MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet.
5/6
Inside, the new GLS gets MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet.
Inside, the new GLS gets MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet.
Inside, the new GLS gets MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet.
The new GLS is slated to go on sale later this year.
6/6
The new GLS is slated to go on sale later this year.
The new GLS is slated to go on sale later this year.
The new GLS is slated to go on sale later this year.
First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz GLS Mercedes Benz Mercedes GLS luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city