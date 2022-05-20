Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Mercedes Vision AMG concept performance EV breaks cover

As Mercedes-AMG is aiming to redefine itself, the all-new Mercedes Vision AMG concept vehicle is a reflection of the brand's future electrification plans.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 20 May 2022, 12:26 PM
1/5 The new all-electric Mercedes Vision AMG concept car has been unveiled by Mercedes-AMG. The Vision AMG concept electric vehicle is a four-door coupe based AMG.EA platform which is currently under development in Affalterbach for all-electric performance models. 
2/5 The Vision AMG concept EV offers a flowing, monolithic structure-like design. Mercedes-AMG has painted the rear and side windows in the same Alubeam silver as the car itself to make the loon more distinctive and wholesome.
3/5 The Vision AMG comes with a sequence of sporty proportions which are evident from the side. The short front overhang is slightly longer and the rear overhang has been aerodynamically optimised.

4/5 Vision AMG concept EV's front grille has vertical bars which are distinctive. The grille has been closed off and has been painted in body colour and it has been fully integrated into the front end. These vertical bars can be illuminated. 
5/5 The drivetrain of the Vision AMG has been developed from scratch. It is based on the AMG.EA platform and also comes with a high-performance high-voltage battery and a revolutionary drive technology. The highlight of the drivetrain system of the Vision AMG is its Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes-Benz’s wholly-owned subsidiary YASA.
First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 12:26 PM IST
