In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
A fleet of 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs hit Iceland to demonstrate off-roading prowess.

Updated on :
03 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM
1/12
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
2/12
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
3/12
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
4/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.
5/12
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
6/12
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
7/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
8/12
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
9/12
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
10/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
11/12
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
12/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
First Published Date:
03 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST