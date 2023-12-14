A Lamborghini with a Cause: Urus Performante to transport organs for Italian Police

Lamborghini recently handed over the Urus Performante to the Italian Police as a specialised car to transport organs
The special Urus Performante packs a refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs
It also gets a secondary fridge to carry plasma
Lamborghini has also added an armoured weapon box, a dedicated area for a defibrillator and a flip-down message display mounted above the dashboard
The one-off Urus Performante gets a special livery combining the Italian Police’s classic blue shade with white, along with police logos made out of reflective film on
The Italian flag motif has been integrated, while the Urus ‘Polizia’ gets roof-mounted 360-degree LED blue lights and a dual-tone electric siren
Power on the Urus Performante comes from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned for 657 bhp and 850 Nm
0-100 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds will a top speed of 306 kmph. Just what you need when time is of the essence
Lamborghini and the Italian Police have a collaboration spanning over 20 years