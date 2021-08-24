Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled with sporty looks, sportier steering

In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled with sporty looks, sportier steering

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 04:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai i20 N Line will come equipped with safety features such as six airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal and discbrakes on all four wheels, among others.
  • Bookings for the vehicle are now open for 25,000 on Hyundai digital channel or at Hyundai Signature dealerships.

1/5Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options. 
  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 04:33 PM IST
<
2/5The India-bound Hyundai i20 N Line gets a sporty look with the fresh alloy design and dual exhausts on the exterior. The products under Hyundai's N Line brand primarily get key visual upgrades over the standard versions that they are based on. 
  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 04:33 PM IST
<
3/5The car will also be offered in both iMT (semi-automatic or clutchless transmission) as well as a DCT unit. It will also boast of a suspension and steering set up that is tuned for a sportier drive experience.
  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 04:33 PM IST
<
4/5On the inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line will get a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster. It will feature unique three-spoke steering design, chequered-flag leather seats with N Line logo, red interior highlights, red ambient light and metal pedals, among other highlights.
  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 04:33 PM IST
<
5/5The i20 N Line will source power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 118 hp and has 172 Nm of torque. It will come with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up or a six-speed iMT.
  • First Published Date : 24 Aug 2021, 04:33 PM IST
<