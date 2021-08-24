Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled with sporty looks, sportier steering
In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled with sporty looks, sportier steering
5 Photos
. Updated: 24 Aug 2021, 04:37 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai i20 N Line will come equipped with safety features such as six airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal and discbrakes on all four wheels, among others. Bookings for the vehicle are now open for ₹25,000 on Hyundai digital channel or at Hyundai Signature dealerships.
1/5Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.
<
2/5The India-bound Hyundai i20 N Line gets a sporty look with the fresh alloy design and dual exhausts on the exterior. The products under Hyundai's N Line brand primarily get key visual upgrades over the standard versions that they are based on.
<
3/5The car will also be offered in both iMT (semi-automatic or clutchless transmission) as well as a DCT unit. It will also boast of a suspension and steering set up that is tuned for a sportier drive experience.
<
4/5On the inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line will get a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster. It will feature unique three-spoke steering design, chequered-flag leather seats with N Line logo, red interior highlights, red ambient light and metal pedals, among other highlights.
<
5/5The i20 N Line will source power from a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine which puts out 118 hp and has 172 Nm of torque. It will come with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up or a six-speed iMT.
<