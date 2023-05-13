In pics: Hyundai i20 facelift gets a sharper face, new tech and colours
Hyundai i20 facelift gets eight exterior paint themes, including three dual-tone colour options.
Updated on: 13 May 2023, 08:51 AM
The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift comes sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
2/9 It gets a tweaked front fascia with sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a sculpted bumper with wider air intake featuring black mesh. 3/9 The LED headlamps look sharper than before with the glossy black trims around them providing a smoky effect. 4/9 The new design wheel rims with star pattern too stand out and they come available in 16- and 17-inch sizes. 5/9 The premium hatchback's facelifted version has received new colour options, resulting in a total of eight exterior paint themes including three dual-tone colours. 6/9 The car has received three new paint theme: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl. 7/9 At the back as well, the car gets a tweaked bumper that looks more sculpted than the current model, while the LED taillights remain unchanged connected by a sleek LED strip. 8/9 Inside the cabin, i20 facelift gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the body coloured trims at different places contrasting with the all-black theme add sportiness to it. 9/9 On the powertrain front, the car gets a retuned 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine that churns out more power and torque.
First Published Date:
13 May 2023, 08:51 AM IST