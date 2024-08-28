2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Check out its interior

The interior of the 2024 Alcazar has been unveiled.
The Alcazar SUV will get its first major update on September 9 three years after it made its debut in India
The SUV will now be offered with a dual-tone colour theme which Hyundai calls Noble Brown and Haze Navy.
The AC vents are now horizontal in shape and are placed under the infotainment screen.
The upholstery has also been updated with quilted seat pattern.
The feature control section on the centre console has also been updated with touch-enabled panel and less physical buttons.
There will now be a dual screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.
Hyundai will also offer Alcazar with captain seats in the second row of its 6-seater version with more cushioning and a folding armrest.
In the 7-seater variant, Hyundai will introduce one-touch tumble feature to fold the second row seats and access the third row.