In pics: Honda launches 2021 Amaze sub-compact sedan facelift
. Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 05:59 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
2021 Honda Amaze sedan retains the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with the option to choose a CVT automatic gearbox as well.
1/8Honda has launched the 2021 Amaze sub-compact sedan for the Indian market priced between ₹6.32 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sedan comes with a redesigned exterior and cosmetic changes inside the cabin.
2/8The new Honda Amaze will be offered in three variants - E, S, VX. The S and VX variants in petrol will come with CVT automatic gearbox. The diesel CVT engine will be available only for the VX trim.
3/8The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift gets a new face with reworked grille. It has now shed the thick chrome with a slicker one. The new chrome slat connects the headlamps and two sleek slats below. The air intakes and front bumper look more sculpted.
4/8The new generation Amaze sub-compact sedan comes with advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
5/8The rear of the new Amaze gets some more chrome garnish, C-shaped LED taillights and reflectors on the bumper.
6/8The updated sedan gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets features like voice command activation, rear parking camera with multi-view and guidelines, push-button start stop, among others.
7/8Updated Honda Amaze also gets new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
8/8The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift will be available in five exterior colour options - Meteoroid Gray, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red, Lunar Silver and Golden Brown.
