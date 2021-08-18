2021 Honda Amaze facelift launched, price starts at 6.32 lakh

As far as the changes are concerned, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift now gets a new face with reworked grille. It has now shed the thick chrome with a slicker one. The new chrome slat connects the headlamps and two sleek slats below. The flat and sharp looking face will continue while the air intakes and front bumper look more sculpted.

New Honda Amaze facelift variants explained.

The new generation Amaze sub-compact sedan comes with advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. This adds a more premium visual vibe to the sedan. It also gets a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which has new design and door handles with chrome finishing. The rear of the new Amaze gets some more chrome garnish, C-shaped LED taillights and reflectors on the bumper.

The cabin of the new Honda Amaze has been redesigned with a 7-inch infotainment screen, satin silver accent on dashboard and a black and beige colour theme.

The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift has undergone changes on the inside too. It now gets an updated cabin with few design tweaks like a black and beige colour theme, a satin silver accent on the dashboard, a new and updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets features like voice command activation, rear parking camera with multi-view and guidelines, push-button start stop, automatic climate control and more.

2021 Honda Amaze facelift features explained.

Under the hood, Honda continues to put its trust in the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel unit can produce 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with the option to choose a CVT automatic gearbox as well.

Honda says the new Amaze with petrol engine will return a mileage of 18.6 kmpl, while the diesel variants will offer 24.7 kmpl.

Honda Amaze facelift price list explained.

The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift will be available in five exterior colour options. These are Meteoroid Gray, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red, Lunar Silver and Golden Brown.

2021 Honda Amaze facelift will take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and others.