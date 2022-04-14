In pics: Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan breaks cover
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan comes equipped with leather upholstery, one-touch electric sunroof, LED interior room lamps and ambient lighting.
Honda Cars India has officially unveiled the City e:HEV Hybrid sedan in the Indian car market. The model is now the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country with a stated mileage of 26.5 kms per litre of petrol.
Bookings for the Honda City e:HEV Hybrid have been opened as well. The model will be locally manufactured in the country, and is the first mass-market authentic hybrid on offer here.
The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-marklogo in front and rear.
At the rear, Honda City Hybrid gets rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish to amply signal the hybrid credentials.
The City Hybrid gets a multi-mode drive powertrain. This includes EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode and Engine Drive Mode.
The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid has two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. There is 117 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for the taking. The sedan makes use of electrical energy generated through braking and self-charges the Lithium-ion battery pack.
On the inside, the Honda City Hybrid gets a new two-tone Ivory and Black colour theme, an eight-inch infotainment system with Honda Connect and smartwatch integration. There are eight speakers all around the cabin of the car.
Honda City Hybrid City Hybrid offers several safety highlights courtesy Honda Sensing technology, a first for any Honda car in the country. This includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist.
