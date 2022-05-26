Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw I4 Electric Sedan Launched With 590 Km Of Range

In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range

BMW i4 draws energy from a large 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 May 2022, 01:48 PM
1/7 BMW India has launched the i4 all-electric sedan at an introductory starting price of 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes as the latest pure EV from the brand in India after the launch of iX late last year. The car is available in two variants - eDrive 40 and M50 xDrive.
2/7 The BMW i4 electric sedan is based on the automaker's CLAR architecture, and is the modified all-electric iteration of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The vehicle gets an imposing front grille in the signature kidney shape while the front fascia gets sleek corona LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
3/7 Over at the rear, the BMW i4 gets sleek and fluid looking LED taillights along with a black accent at the lower bumper. It features sporty eye-catching alloy wheels along with a sleek blue accent running at the lower profile near the door sill.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
4/7 Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.
5/7 On the inside, the BMW i4 gets a curved dual-screen display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
6/7 The instrument cluster and infotainment screen on the BMW i4 are powered by BMW's latest Drive 8 user interface. The automaker offers OTA software updates for this digital infotainment system.
7/7 Other features inside the BMW i4 include wireless charging, automatic climate control, electronically powered front seats with cooling functionality, electric sunroof and a host of connected car features.
First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 01:48 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i4 BMW i4 electric sedan BMW India electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS