In pics: 2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched at 8.38 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 14:52 PM
Based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Exter, the Hyundai Exter Knight edition get several changes and is available with two powertrain optio
Hyundai Exter Knight Edition
In a bid to celebrate Exter's first year anniversary, Hyundai Motor India has launched the Exter Knight Edition starting at 8.38 lakh, ex-showroom
In a bid to celebrate Exter's first year anniversary, Hyundai Motor India has launched the Exter Knight Edition starting at 8.38 lakh, ex-showroom
Hyundai Exter Knight
The Hyundai Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter Knight
The Hyundai Exter Knight gets black interiors with red accents and stitching, red footwell lighting and Black satin interior door handles and steering among other changes
The Hyundai Exter Knight gets black interiors with red accents and stitching, red footwell lighting and Black satin interior door handles and steering among other changes

Hyundai Exter Knight
The Hyundai Exter Knight is available in five Monotone and two dual tone color options including – Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof and Shadow grey with abyss black roof
The Hyundai Exter Knight is available in five Monotone and two dual tone color options including – Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof and Shadow grey with abyss black roof
Hyundai Exter Knight
The Hyundai Exter Knight is available with two powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT
The Hyundai Exter Knight is available with two powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 14:52 PM IST

