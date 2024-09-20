TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: 2024 Bmw X7 Xdrive40i M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India For
₹
1.33 Crore
In pics: 2024 BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India for
₹
1.33 crore
HT Auto Desk
20 Sep 2024, 14:51 PM
BMW has debuted its X7 Signature edition which is available only for the xDrive40i M Sport trim. This new edition costs
₹
1.33 crore.
The new BMW X7 Signature Edition gets various upgrades over the standard X7. The upgrades include new crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals in the front to create a bespoke light effect, roof rails with a satin finish which also is seen on other parts of the exterior.
The tail lamps get a new style as well, they get a new inner graphic and the chrome bar is now covered by smoked glass. The special edition will be available in two differen paint options and will be sold in limited numbers.
The attention to detail is immense as the X7 Signature even gets crystal door lock pins. The SUV competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Sport and others alike in the segment.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
BMW X7
2998 cc
Multiple
₹ 1.30 - 1.34 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
122 kWh
809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8
2995 cc
Petrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz GLS
2999 cc
Multiple
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare
View Offers
BMW iX
111.5 kWh
635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare
View Offers
On the inside, the X7 Signature comes included with the Ambient Air Package. A large Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof extending to the third row of the SUV comes as a part of this package. A new ambient light extending from the centre to the passenger side is also offered with 14 colour options and a crystalline appearance and prismatic structure.
The second row gets captain seats wrapped in BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo and Ivory White shade. The rear seats also get cushions wrapped in Alcantara leather. The X7 Signature also gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a slew of other features and connectivity options.
20 Sep 2024, 14:51 PM IST
