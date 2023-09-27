The special edition iteration of the Honda SP125 is priced at ₹90,567 (ex-showroom)
The special edition bike will be available across India for a limited period
While the SP125 Sports Edition comes with host of cosmetic updates, mechanically it remains same as the regular model
Available in Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic colours, the bike gets elements like a matte muffler cover and sporty decals
Powering the Honda SP125 Sports Edition bike is a 123.94 cc single-cylinder OBD2 compliant engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox
The engine churns out 10.72 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm maximum torque
The bike runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, while for braking it gets 240 mm front disc brake and 130 mm rear drum brake
The Honda SP125 Sports Edition is already available for booking across the country
It is expected to boost Honda's sales right ahead of festive season