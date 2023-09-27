Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd. has launched the SP125 Sports Edition

Published Sep 27, 2023

The special edition iteration of the Honda SP125 is priced at 90,567 (ex-showroom)

The special edition bike will be available across India for a limited period

While the SP125 Sports Edition comes with host of cosmetic updates, mechanically it remains same as the regular model 

Available in Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic colours, the bike gets elements like a matte muffler cover and sporty decals

Powering the Honda SP125 Sports Edition bike is a 123.94 cc single-cylinder OBD2 compliant engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox 

The engine churns out 10.72 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm maximum torque

The bike runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, while for braking it gets 240 mm front disc brake and 130 mm rear drum brake

The Honda SP125 Sports Edition is already available for booking across the country

It is expected to boost Honda's sales right ahead of festive season
