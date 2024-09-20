Auto recap, September 19: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour and more

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Thursday, September 19.

BMW X7 Signature Edition launched

BMW India has launched the new X7 Signature Limited Edition offering right in time for the festive season. The new BMWX7 Signature Edition is offered only in the xDrive40i variant with the petrol power plant and is priced at ₹1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The new X7 Signature Edition will be available to order exclusively online and will be sold in limited numbers in the country. (Read more)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour option

Royal Enfield has introduced a new colour option on the Bullet 350 bringing the retro motorcycle closer to its original look. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now offered in the Battalion Black paint scheme and is priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The new paint scheme is positioned above the Military Black and Military Red colours and is roughly ₹1,300 more expensive. (Read more)

Triumph unveils new Speed Twin 1200 RS, updates Twin 1200

Triumph Motorcyles has announced updates to the Speed Twin 1200 as well as the launch of the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS. Both feature extensive hardware upgrades and feature additions over the outgoing model, and Triumph says that these motorcycles will be available in dealerships globally from December 2024.

The updated Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the new 1200 RS are going to be available in India, but prices are yet to be announced. The outgoing 2024 Speed Twin 1200 fetched a starting price of ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and this would go higher depending on optional add-ons and customisation preferences of the buyer. (Read more)

Mercedes-AMG unveils GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors Edition

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GT63 PRO 4MATIC+ ‘Motorsport Collector’s Edition'. The inspiration of this new edition has been derived from the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Mercedes claim this has been done as a part of the celebration of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and this model will only be made in limited numbers.

This limited edition supercar, boasts a powerful 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine producing 620 bhp, which is also inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. This car embodies the F1 team in terms of both design and performance. (Read more)

