Hyundai retains India's second-largest carmaker status in FY2025, sells 7.62 lakh cars

Hyundai Motor India reported its sales for FY2025, and the automaker sold a cumulative total (domestic + exports) of 762,052 units, registering a drop of 2.03 per cent in year-on-year volumes. The carmaker sold 7,77,876 units in FY2023. That said, Hyundai continues to retain its position as India’s second-largest carmaker, albeit with a significant margin behind market leader Maruti Suzuki, which sold 22,34,266 units in FY2025.

Hyundai's domestic sales drop, exports soar in FY2025

Hyundai’s domestic sales stood at 598,666 units, registering a drop of 2.61 per cent over 614,721 units sold in FY2024. Exports remained flat in the last fiscal year, with 163,386 units shipped overseas. Nevertheless, Hyundai concluded the year on a high as sales in March 2025 looked positive with 67,320 units sold (domestic + exports), witnessing a growth of 2.62 per cent over 65,601 units sold during the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its rein as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers on brand Hyundai. Our versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric - our first indigenous EV and also the bold new Hyundai Alcazar. India’s favourite SUV, the new Hyundai Creta continues to build on its popularity, by becoming India’s No.1 SUV with sales of 52,898 units in Jan-Mar quarter of FY 24-25. HMIL further set industry benchmarks by surpassing the milestone of 2.5 Million SUV sales and 1.5 million Creta sales since inception (domestic + exports)."

Over 2.5 millions SUVs sold since inception

Hyundai’s domestic sales in March 2025 stood at 51,820 units, a drop of 2.23 per cent compared to 53,001 units sold in March 2024. Exports contributed 15,500 units, witnessing a 23.02 per cent increase year-on-year over 12,600 units shipped in March last year.

Hyundai further revealed that the Creta continues to be one of the most popular models for the carmaker and leads the SUV segment with 52,898 units sold in Q4 2025 (January - March). Furthermore, the automaker surpassed the sale of 2.5 million SUVs as a whole and 1.5 million Creta sales since its inception (domestic + exports).

