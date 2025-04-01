Toyota records best-ever fiscal sales with 28% growth, over 30,000 units sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that they have recorded its best-ever fiscal performance in FY24- 25. TKM sold 3,37,148 units, recording a double-digit growth of 28% compared to 2,63,512 units sold in FY23- 24. The growth stood at 28 per cent with 30,043 units sold in March 2025, registering an 11 per cent increase over the same period last year, when 27,180 units were sold. The export figures stood at 1,670 units.

Sales of SUVs and MPVs experienced a remarkable increase of 35 per cent. The export growth soared by 59 per cent, underscoring India's emerging role as a key manufacturing and export hub for Toyota on a global scale. The company has strengthened its presence in Tier II and III cities, improving accessibility and fostering closer connections with customers.

The customer experience has been further enhanced through comprehensive ownership solutions such as T CARE and T GLOSS, along with the expansion of Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services in the pre-owned vehicle sector.

A revitalized and dynamic product lineup—including the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Camry Hybrid, and exclusive editions across the range—has continued to meet the changing expectations of customers.

Notable models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross have been in demand. The most recent introductions from the brand were the LC 300 and the new Camry Hybrid.

Toyota is opening its first research and development center in India, with plans to expand from 200 to 1,000 engineers by 2027. This move underscores India's significance as a hub for clean technologies and aligns with Toyota's partnership with Suzuki.

Commenting on the strong performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement said, “The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities—highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio.

Our multi-pathway approach, complemented by customer-centric initiatives like T-CARE has empowered us to deliver meaningful value at every stage of the ownership journey. This, in turn, has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations."

