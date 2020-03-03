Hyundai Motor today unveiled its new concept EV called Prophecy. Hyundai says the concept EV clearly expresses the company’s latest design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness, expanding on the era-defining example set by last year’s 45 concept EV.

Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is evident in the voluptuous side section, which looks somewhat like a polished stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. The dynamic and elegant boat-tail line created by the rear quarter panels appear to propel the form forward even when it is standing still.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by ‘Prophecy’. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles."

See first pictures of the Hyundai Prophecy Concept here

The design provides excellent aerodynamics, a characteristic indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel not only affirm this trait, they also compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed.

The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.

Pixel lamp lights on Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV





The pixel lamp lights, which were first seen on the ‘45’, take a step forward. This progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler, calling to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models.

Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively, delivering an even more eco-friendly EV to customers.

Interior of the Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV





The interior of Prophecy Concept EV underlines the advantages of using the stretched cabin of an EV platform. Instead of a conventional automotive interior, a lifestyle space of refinement and comfort provides customers with a warm welcome.

Prophecy Concept EV also utilises autonomous driving technology. Instead of a steering wheel, joysticks provide a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience. By offering two joysticks that can pivot left and right, one in the centre console and another on the door trim, drivers are able to control the vehicle from a position of comfort. Furthermore, drivers have access to a wide variety of functions, which can be selected via the joysticks’ integrated buttons.