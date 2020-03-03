First look at Hyundai's new Prophecy Concept EV 6 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 11:06 AM IST HT Auto Desk The sporty new Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV redefines premium with an elegant boat-tail line and a spacious cabin 1/6The newly unveiled Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV has a voluptuous side section which looks somewhat like a polished stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint. 2/6Prophecy Concept EV's integrated rear spoiler complements its excellent aerodynamics by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed. 3/6The newly unveiled Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV expresses sensuous sportiness. 4/6The pixel lamp lights on Hyundai Concept EV show that progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler. It calls to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells. 5/6A glimpse of the interior shows how the space has been utilised to provide comfort and a lifestyle space of refinement. Created on the autonomous driving technology, the car is operated by joysticks instead of steering wheel. 6/6The Prophecy Concept EV's design provides excellent aerodynamics, a characteristic indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheels compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone.