Hyundai launches usage-based insurance for its connected car owners. Everything you must know about it

Hyundai Motor India has introduced usage-based insurance for its connected car customers. This usage-based insurance (UBI) program allows eligible customers to save money on their own-damage premium based on their driving performance. Hyundai, in a statement, has said that the UBI will be available for eligible Hyundai car owners across the brand's entire product lineup that comes with Bluelink connectivity and upcoming insurance renewals within the eligibility window.

The usage-based insurance score will be derived from driving behaviour recorded during the previous three months and evaluated using driving dynamics, speed control, idling behaviour, etc.

In its official release, the automaker has said that customers with a higher UBI score would be eligible for additional insurance benefits during policy renewal via Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB) and their partner insurance companies. The auto OEM claims that this will encourage safer and more responsible driving habits.

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The UBI score will be derived from driving behaviour recorded during the previous three months and evaluated using driving dynamics, speed control, idling behaviour, etc. Customers can view their score, track eligibility and will have an option to share their UBI score with insurers via HMIL’s Bluelink App.

UBI empowers customers to improve driving behaviour, maintain a safer vehicle history and enhance resale value by demonstrating responsible vehicle usage through data-backed insights, the automaker said, while also claiming that this program will provide customers with a personalised driving score and a seamless, consent-based pathway to savings on insurance premiums, making vehicle ownership safer, smarter and more rewarding.

Speaking about this initiative, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “Hyundai Motor India’s connected car ecosystem continues to witness strong growth, with over 0.8 million connected cars already on Indian roads, a target of 1 million cumulative connected car sales by 2027 and an ambition to reach 2 million connected car sales by 2030 through its Bluelink platform. Leveraging this expanding connected-car ecosystem, the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) program extends the value of connected mobility beyond convenience and safety by rewarding responsible driving with personalised insurance benefits. In certain cases, customers may save up to 15% (basis insurers' underwriting rules) on the own-damage component of their insurance premium, making vehicle ownership safer, smarter and more rewarding."

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