HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Hikes I20 Prices By Up To 21,500, Removes Turbo Imt Variant

Hyundai hikes i20 prices by up to 21,500, removes turbo iMT variant

Hyundai has once again increased the prices of its premium hatchback i20 and its sportier version i20 N-Line. In the second hike in just over four months, the Korean carmaker has increased the price of the i20 by up to 21,500. Besides hiking the prices, Hyundai has also rejigged the i20 lineup by removing certain variants. The last time the model received a price hike was in September last year, just ahead of the festive season.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 13:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Prices of both Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line variants have been increased in the latest hike.
Prices of both Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line variants have been increased in the latest hike.
Prices of both Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line variants have been increased in the latest hike.
Prices of both Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line variants have been increased in the latest hike.

Among all the variants, the ones offered with turbo petrol units have received the maximum price hike of 21,500. The price of the hatchback now starts from 7.18 lakh and goes up to 11.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Asta (O) variant with DCT transmission. Hyundai has also increased the price of the N-Line version of the i20. Offered in N6 and N8 with iMT and N8 with DCT gearboxes, the i20 N-Line has received a price hike of 16,500. The price of the N-Line variants now starts from 10.16 lakh and goes up to 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

ModelsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Hyundai i207.07 lakh - 11.47 lakh7.18 lakh - 11.68 lakh
Hyundai i20 N-Line10 lakh - 11.96 lakh10.16 lakh - 12.12 lakh

Besides increasing the prices of the premium hatchback, Hyundai has also refreshed the lineup a bit. The Korean carmaker has removed the variants with iMT gearbox from the turbo petrol lineup of the hatchback. The iMT gearbox, which was introduced just a couple of years ago, was offered with a six-speed unit. Hyundai will now offer i20 with only DCT gearbox. However, the iMT gearbox will be offered with the N-Line variants of the model.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review

Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line models are offered with three types of engines. There is a 1.2-litre unit that powers the i20 and is offered in both manual, iVT gearboxes. The engine is capable of generating 82bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai also offers the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit which churns out 118 bhp of power and comes mated to a DCT gearbox. The i20 N-Line is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol unit which comes mated to either the iMT or DCT gearboxes. It can generate 120 hp of power and 175 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 13:46 PM IST
TAGS: i20 Hyundai Motor i20 N-Line
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Nine lakh govt vehicles older than 15 years to stop plying from this day
Nine lakh govt vehicles older than 15 years to stop plying from this day
Hyundai hikes i20 prices by up to ₹21,500, removes turbo iMT variant
Hyundai hikes i20 prices by up to 21,500, removes turbo iMT variant
Lamborghini begins delivery of the most awesome Urus SUV yet
Lamborghini begins delivery of the most awesome Urus SUV yet
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list
BMW not keen to join pickup truck club. Know why
BMW not keen to join pickup truck club. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city