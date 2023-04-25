HT Auto
Hyundai Exter SUV design render unveiled; features parametric patterns

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday unveiled a design render of its upcoming SUV - Exter - featuring a bold front design with youthful characteristics. The exterior gets distinct Signature H-LED DRLs with a rounded up front face and parametric patterns on the grille. The character lines seem to be distinctly carved out to make the front face of the SUV stand out.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 11:25 AM
The upcoming SUV from Hyundai has been developed on the lines of the company's global design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Its design inspiration has been taken from outdoor and urban lifestyle as the SUV is being targeted at young buyers. “Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai Exter is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV," said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India.

The micro SUV from Hyundai is expected to arrive in the country in a few weeks with a petrol-only offering. Transmission choices are expected to include manual and automatic, while an iMT could be an interesting addition too. The SUV will likely be feature-loaded and come with connected technologies, a large infotainment screen, and more. The SUV is expected to sit above Grand i10 Nios but below Venue in the company's small-car lineup.

Hyundai is expected to reveal further details on the exterior, specifications and the interior of the Exter SUV in the coming weeks. Once launched, Hyundai's new entry-level SUV will join the likes of Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5 in the company's stable. It will take the fight to Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger on the Indian roads. It is expected to come at a starting price of around 5 lakh.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter
