Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV starts reaching owners in India

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 25, 2023

Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from the Korean auto giant

 Its delivery has started almost three months since it was launched during the Auto Expo 2023

It comes at a starting price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is the technical cousin of the Kia EV6 electric crossover

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in India

The carmaker has allocated 500 units for the country this year

Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack

The electric vehicle offers a range of 631 kms, certified by ARAI

Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes...
...using a 350 kW DC charger. Click to know more
