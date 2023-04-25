Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV starts reaching owners in India

Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from the Korean auto giant
Its delivery has started almost three months since it was launched during the Auto Expo 2023
It comes at a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is the technical cousin of the Kia EV6 electric crossover
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in India
The carmaker has allocated 500 units for the country this year
Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack
The electric vehicle offers a range of 631 kms, certified by ARAI
Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes...