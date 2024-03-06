Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Japanese vs Korean rivalry

Hyundai Motor is in every mood to lead the compact SUV market with the new Creta.The 2024 Creta SUV boasts significant changes in design, engine, and features, aimed at outshining its rivals in the segment. Among its competitors is the Toyota Hyryder SUV, launched in 2022 and priced similarly to the Creta.

Hyundai has revitalised the competition in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV segment of the Indian auto market by introducing significant updates

Despite their similar pricing, the Hyryder and Creta offer contrasting experiences to customers, with one focusing more on technology while the other on practicality. Let's take a quick look at how the new Creta and Hyryder compare in terms of their prices, features, engines, and mileage offerings.

Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Specs

The new Creta boasts a dual-screen setup, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 10.25-inch fully digital display. It also offers front seat ventilation, a powered driver seat, ambient lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium BOSE sound system. In terms of safety, the SUV is equipped with level-2 ADAS technology, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

On the other hand, the Toyota Hyryder is equipped with a 9-inch Smart Pro Play Plus main infotainment display, a driver display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a Head-Up Display, and a Surround-View Camera. Unlike the Creta, the Toyota SUV offers AWD technology with four drive modes - Auto, Sand, Snow, and Lock.

Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Engine

In terms of powertrain options, Hyundai has gone all out with the Creta. The Creta is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit. These engines are paired with 6-speed manual, iVT, and AT gearboxes, with the turbo-petrol variant also offering a 7-speed DCT. The power output of the Creta ranges from 113 bhp to 158 bhp, with torque output ranging from 144 Nm to 253 Nm.

In contrast, the Toyota Hyryder is offered solely with a petrol engine, but with two hybrid options: mild hybrid and self-charging hybrid. The Hyryder is powered by a 1.5L K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, and a 3-cylinder 1.5L TNGA Atkinson petrol engine with strong hybrid technology. The mild-hybrid engine produces 101 hp and 138 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter unit.

The strong hybrid technology in the Toyota offers higher power output and significantly better mileage, with a combined output of 114 hp, 122 Nm of torque, and a claimed mileage of almost 28 kmpl, compared to the mild-hybrid model's claimed mileage of around 20 kmpl.

Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Price

The Hyundai Creta comes priced between ₹10,99,900 and ₹20,14,900 (ex-showroom), which is introductory for the SUV. The Toyota Hyryder is priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Hyryder is marginally expensive than its Hyundai-badged rival.

First Published Date: