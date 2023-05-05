Hyundai offers these new safety features with its cars: Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has updated the safety features of its vehicles. The brand now offers 3-point seatbelts and safety reminders for all seats across the lineup. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) & Hill Assist Control (HAC) will also be available as standard on Venue and above models, including N Line range (i20 and Venue). Moreover, the Creta, Ioniq 5 and Alcazar get 6 airbags as standard. Till now, the Tucson and Kona Electric were offered with 6 airbags and Venue came with 4 airbags as standard.

Apart from this, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura gets 4 airbags as standard which is a first-in-segment safety feature. Moreover, the latest launch from the brand, Verna gets 6 airbags as standard. The Hyundai Creta and Alcazar were also upgraded with a host of standard active & passive safety features including Electronic Stability Control [ESC], Vehicle Stability Management [VSM], Hill-start Assist Control [HAC] and Rear Disc Brakes to name a few.

Hyundai also offers Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS three of its models - Verna, Ioniq 5 and Tucson. It is expected that the facelifted version of the Creta and Alcazar will also get ADAS when they are launched next year.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India said, “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardization of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian Government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering. We firmly believe that Safety feature standardization will offer superior protection for our customers."

